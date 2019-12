NASCAR announced that Dairus Rucker will be headlining a concert before the Daytona 500. The show takes place on February 16th 2020.

Daytona International Speedway said, "Darius Rucker’s appeal is massive, encompassing fans of both rock and country music, making him a perfect fit for fans attending ‘The Great American Race.'”

This will be the 4th time Rucker has performed at Daytona.