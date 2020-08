Even thought it's National Dog Day, the cats need some love too! Please look into adopting Tito the Cat who is 7 years old and is a Domestic Short Hair!

About Tito: Tito is a sweet and social cat looking for a human who will pay him lots of attention. He enjoys being near people, getting pets and exploring his surroundings.

Call Michigan Humane today at 866-MHUMANE or go to michiganhumane.org