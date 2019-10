Friday September 20th, Rob Stone opened up for a SOLD OUT LOCASH crowd at Coyote Joe's and everyone couldn't get enough of his last song. The LIVE Mashup of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Kid Rock's "Wastin' Time" had the crowd singing along to every word.

What do you think of the combo? What do you think Kid Rock will think of the combo?

