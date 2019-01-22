New Pill Lets You Track Your Farts in Real Time

When we heard about a new pill that can track your flatulence, we just laughed! It is no joke though! Scientists have a created an ingestible pill that will connect to a smart phone in order to record data about your eating habits and what is causing gas. You can even track your potential fumes in real time. Even though it could a be a huge breakthrough for science, we think most will just want to use the pill to get an early warning before their significant other lets one rip!

Would you take an electronic pill that could be connected to your phone? I'd be worried about it blowing up inside me, since it does contain batteries and a handful of other electronics.

