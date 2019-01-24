New Wedding Dress Trend - Would you wear this?

If you're getting married soon; will you be wearing the new wedding dress trend?

'Naked' wedding dresses are the most daring trends for brides this year. These dresses leave very little to the imagination. The dresses are mostly made of just lace and you can see right through them. The idea is that the silouette of the body underneath is the fashion substance. With the barely there look, on of 2019's biggest bridal trends, just how bare will you dare to go on your big day?