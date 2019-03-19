This One Tip Will Have Your Kids Behaving Better!

By: The Rob + Holly Show

This One Tip Could Lead to Better Behavior in Your Kids According to a new study, consistently putting your children to bed at the same time each night can reduce bad behavior. The new study found kids without consistent bedtimes scored higher on things like unhappiness, fighting and being inconsiderate. There is good news if you don't have a regular sleep schedule for your child. The negative effects of inconsistent "nighty-nights" can be reversed by starting a regular schedule ASAP. Regular bedtimes have a positive effect on child self-esteem, weight and even math scores. Toddlers should get 9-11 hours of sleep per night, kids four and over should get 10-13 hours a night, so plan accordingly to give your child the best chance. How do you get a child that is fighting bedtime to sleep?

@RobStoneRadio

@GiddyUpHolly