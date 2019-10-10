Parents Are Angry With YouTube Star Blippi

YouTube star who is popular with preschoolers, Blippi announced on Tuesday a live US tour. However, Stevin John, the man who created Blippi and plays him in videos that often get over 20 million views, won't be there. Instead, an actor will be playing the “character” of Blippi. The only way you'd know that is if you read the fine print on the Blippi Live website.

Parents are not happy about the stand-in.

“This was not cool,” said Melissa O, spent about $600 on "best seat" tickets plus meet and greet tickets to take her family of 5 to see the Blippi show. “It's like spending $600 on Lady Gaga tickets to find out it's just someone dresses as Lady Gaga on stage!”

Refunds are being made for people seeking them but there's no way to refund the disappointment once someone has told their child they are going to see or meet Blippi live.