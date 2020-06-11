People Are Calling For The Cancellation of Paw Patrol! Says Chase Has Got to Go!

If you've watched 'Paw Patrol' you know that a group of rescue dogs help watch over a little seaside town. There's Marshall, the fire dog and Syke the dog who helps from the sky amongst others. Chase is the police dog and people are calling for the cancellation of him as part of the show.

On June 2nd, Paw Patrol's twitter account made an announcement that they would be going silent until June 7 in solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices. That message promted many to respond that they needed to do much more to inact change.

Twitter users posted:

“Euthanize the police dog,” one Twitter user said.

“All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol," another tweeted.

"Defund Paw Patrol" another said

"You've already brainwashed kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. Better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change"

Despite the "protests" against the show, there are no signs that 'Paw Patrol' is in danger of being canceled anytime soon. In fact, Nickelodeon recently renewed the series for an 8th season and the movie "Paw Patrol: The Movie" is scheduled to be released August 2021.