Pet Of The Week: Apollo

Meet Apollo! He’s three years old and needs a home.

According to the Michigan Humane Society, Apollo is a mature, low key kind of German Shepard. He takes life easy and is not high maintenance. Apollo may enjoy walks and some attention but is comfortable hanging out, napping or being with people.

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package.

Meet Apollo and the Humane Society's other adoptable puppies and dogs HERE.