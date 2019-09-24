Pet Of The Week: Katydid Needs A Forever Home!

September 24, 2019
Rob and Holly
Meet Katydid! She’s a 5-month-old pitbull and a total cuddle bug.

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package.

Meet Katydid and the Humane Society's other adoptable puppies and dogs HERE.

