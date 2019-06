Could Lily be any cuter? This adorable pup is a 9-week-old shepherd mix and is available for adoption today from the Michigan Humane Society.

The best part? She's a great hugger!

Lily is currently located at the Michigan Human Society's Westland location (900 N Newburgh Rd).

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package including a bandana, food dish and a leash.

Meet Lily and MHS' other adoptable pets HERE.