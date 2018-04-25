Pet Of The Week: Meet Sasha

(WYCD) She needs someone to be patient with her and kind.

Sasha the red-nosed pit bull looks like a dog who hasn't had an easy start in life. She startles easily and takes a minute or two to show love to strangers.

But once she trusts you, she's a love bug. One-year-old Sasha also loves other dogs and cats.

The shelter describes her this way: "Sasha is one easy going girl. She makes friends with everyone she meets and loves when she gets some attention back! She is fairly calm and relaxed and is perfectly content just keeping you company. She likes to play with her toys and really likes when our staff and volunteers play with her too! If you're looking for a low maintenance younger dog, take a look at Sasha!"

Meet Sasha and other pets available at the Michigan Animal Rescue League HERE.