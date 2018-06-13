Pet Of The Week: Meet Winnie!

This mama dog needs a family to call her own

June 13, 2018
Rob and Holly
Pet Of The Week

(WYCD) Most dogs are particular about children -- only allowing a select few to  spend time with them.

But not Winnie! This brown-eyed girl -- who is our Tito's pet of the week -- loves all children, all the time. In fact, she would much rather spend time with children than adults.

This mama dog who was found on the streets as a stray is being fostered through The Devoted Barn. She's ready to meet her new family.

Get to know Winnie HERE

Pet of the week
Rob & Holly