Mr. McGregor is in need of a forever home!

He is a 10-year-old boxer/pix mix and has been at the Michigan Humane Society for a little over a month.

Mr. McGregor is pretty low-key and likes to be petted!

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package including a bandana, food dish and a leash.

Find Mr. McGregor and MHS' other adoptable pets HERE.