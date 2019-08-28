Pet Of The Week: Say Hello To Sal!

Say hi to Sal. He’s a very good 1-year-old boy!

Sal is very active and may accidentally knock down or intimidate smaller children. The Michigan Humane Society prefers Sal joins a home with only older kids or just adults in the house.

Sal needs to meet any resident dogs in the house. He doesn't have a history with cats, so please introduce him to yours slowly 

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package.

Meet Sal and the Humane Society's other adoptable puppies and dogs HERE.

