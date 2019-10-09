Sammie The Adorable Beagle Needs A Home!

Who doesn’t love a beagle?

Sammie's 10 years young and is looking for a home to be with her during her golden years!

Sammie loves to snuggle and to go on walks.

According to the Michigan Humane Society, Sammie will need to learn some manners and follow rules, otherwise she may find ways to entertain herelf...and that may not be what pet parents want.

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package.

Get an adoption application and more information about Sammie and her sisters HERE at the Humane Society.