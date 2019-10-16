Adopt Zeus! He's A Very Good Boy!

Zeus the magnificent pitbull needs a home!

This 6-month-old is available for adoption today from the Michigan Humane Society.

According to the Michigan Humane Society, Zeus is an action packed dog and loves to play for long periods of time. They say Zeus will need to learn some manners and follow rules, otherwise e may find ways to entertain myself...and that may not be what pet parents want.

Zeus does love to be petted and touched!

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package.

Get an adoption application and more information about Zeus and the Humane Society's other adoptable puppies and dogs HERE.