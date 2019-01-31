Pharmacist in Michigan Delivers Prescriptions on Snowmobile

The weather has been an issue for many of us but, for some in Ionia County, it meant not being able to get their prescriptions. Andrea Cusack, owner of Lake Odessa Pharmacy, discovered that one of her customers were in need of a refill and their home was surrounded by snow. She went home and had her 15 -year- old son accompany her to the home via snowmobile to deliver the needed prescriptions. Cusack says that the snowmobile isn't going to be a permanent delivery method but she will use as needed to help her customers.