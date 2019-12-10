Why Are These Pigeons Spotted Wearing Cowboy Hats

Halloween is long over but for these pigeons, they are flying around Las Vegas dressed as cowboys. That's right - pigeons have been seen in the Las Vegas area wearing little red cowboy hats. Animal rescue groups are doing their best to catch the pigeons and remove their hats. They were seen as early as December 5th.

Social media has offered some ideas. One Reddit user said "How do we not know that the pigeons did this themselves?" while another social media user suggested that the pigeons have come to "as little six-shooters to clean out Las Vegas criminals." A simple answer came on Facebook as to why the pigeons are wearing cowboy hats that read "These pigeons just know how to party hard." Some have speculated that it's a promotional stunt for the rodeo that is in town.