Rule Number 1 : Don't Talk About PILLOW Fight Club

Remember the movie “Fight Club” with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton? Well, there’s a real fight club happening only instead of throwing fists, people are throwing pillows.

Parents were pitted against their children and friends came to blows. It was in celebration of the release of Premier Inn’s best ever pillow all over the UK.

Sarah Simpson, head of product at Premier Inn, said: “Pillow fights are one of the few childhood ‘sports’ people can take through to adulthood and still be good at.

“We thought Pillow Fight Club would be the perfect way to use leftover pillows before they are recycled as a way to bring families together to have some fun.