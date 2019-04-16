So, what exactly was the answer for Baby Talk Today with Rob and Holly?
WIN tickets to see Hunter Hayes!
April 16, 2019
All this week join Rob and Holly for Baby Talk! It's the new game where you guess what Holly's toddler is saying to win! You'll see that this time he had a small mishap with what was in his Easter basket!
All this week win tickets to see Hunter Hayes for his show April 27th at the Royal Oak Music Theatre - Plus, get qualifed for the Grand Prize: a Hunter Hayes "Closer to You" VIP experience for you and a guest which includes:
Meet and Greet with Hunter
Photo with Hunter
Exclusive VIP merchandice
Commemorative VIP laminate
Early Entery in Royal Oak Music Theatre
First Access Merch Shopping