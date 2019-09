Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Tito's Pomegrante Martini.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

1/2 oz orange liqueur

1 oz sour mix

1/2 oz pomegranate juice

Garnish

1 lemon slice

Directions