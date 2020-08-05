Rob + Holly's "Dog Gone Pet of the Week!"

Adopt Jeannie from Michigan Humane!

August 5, 2020
Rob and Holly
Jeannie the dog

Michigan Humane

Pet Of The Week

Meet Jeannie! She's a 2 year old Bulldog mix who is a sweet and cuddly girl looking for a home that will give lots of pets (and treats!) She can be a little shy at first so Jeannie will need a family that can provide her with positive reinforcement training and support as she builds her confidence. She prefers a home with a lower activity level, so children that are a little older would be best for her.

To adopt Jeannie please call 866-MHUMANE

