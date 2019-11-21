Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI

November 21, 2019
Sam Hunt was arrested for a DUI.  According to an arrest report from police in Nashville, Hunt crossed the center divider several times in his vehicle.  While he was searching for his ID, the police say it was openly sitting on his lap. Hunt took a field sobriety test and allegedly showed numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted. Hunt was released Thursday morning after poisting a $2,500 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court January 17th. 

