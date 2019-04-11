Should High Schools Ban Food Delivery Services?

Instead of packing lunches, many high school students now pack their cellphones, ordering food delivered to their school with apps like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. The deliveries have become so frequent and disruptive that many schools have banned them. "It was getting to the point where you'd have eight, 10, 15 deliveries a day," said Pat Watson, principal at West Bloomfield High School, which recently reminded students to knock it off. "It's a building policy: You can't have food delivered during the school day." Other schools have done the same thing.