Sign The Petition Here To Bring Garth Brooks Back To Detroit For A Second Show

He said he wanted a rematch, and we're ready to give him one.

February 25, 2020
Rob and Holly

Concerts

The man, the myth, the legend ... Garth Brooks rocked Ford Field with an astonishing stadium show that had music industry veterans calling it one of the best they had ever seen.

He ran, he sang, he laughed, and he even donned a Barry Sanders jersey to honor a Detroit sports hall of famer.

Maybe we're biased, but Garth seems to have a soft spot for Detroit.

He's a Southerner, sure, but he talked alot in a pre-show presser about how special Detroit and its rowdy fans are to him.

We're hoping that he likes us enough to come back! Why not? He sold out 70,000 tickets at Ford Field in a record-breaking 90 minutes. Fans were so rabid about the show that downtown on Saturday night looked like Mardi Gras.

We're ready for round two.

It's not out of the question because in this video Garth said he would return if he had a good enough reason. "I'm looking for any excuse to get back to the Motor City," is exactly what he said.

Let's give him an excuse to show up! Show him that we want him back by signing the petition to get him in Detroit for a second show! SIGN THE PETITION HERE. 

Garth Brooks
Ford Field
Detroit
Rematch
Petition

