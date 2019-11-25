Small Bookstores Are Booming

November 25, 2019
Rob and Holly
Bookstore
Small bookstores were nearly wiped out about a decade ago, but they are making a comeback. This is due in part to shoppers supporting their local buisnesses.  According to the American Booksellers Association, the number of independent bookstores fell by approximately 40 percent between the mid-90s and 2009. They have recovered some of those closures, and this year, sales are up more than five percent over a year ago.  The move to shop local has been the driving force for the recovery. 

