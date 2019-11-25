Small Bookstores Are Booming

Small bookstores were nearly wiped out about a decade ago, but they are making a comeback. This is due in part to shoppers supporting their local buisnesses. According to the American Booksellers Association, the number of independent bookstores fell by approximately 40 percent between the mid-90s and 2009. They have recovered some of those closures, and this year, sales are up more than five percent over a year ago. The move to shop local has been the driving force for the recovery.