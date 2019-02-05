Special Dog needs a Special Home

The Michigan Humane Society has a special dog that needs a special home. Meet Alaric! A white German Shepard that does not have long to live and is in a hospice situation. The great people at the MI Humane Society have fallen in love with him and are hoping that his last days can be spent with someone to love him in an actual home.

Things to know about Alaric and his ideal home are:

Has a degenerative condition that affects his ability to walk and get around (supportive therapy is an option but they will need to consult with a veterinarian)

Needs a home with either carpet or willing to put down lots of rugs to help him get around and a nice comfy bed, because getting on the couch is not an option

Ideally a single story home or one where he can comfortably stay on the first floor

Would like to have all your attention but we can set up a meet and greet with resident dogs

Interested folks can apply in person at the Michigan Humane Society of Detroit. They are reviewing applications as they come in, but will keep going until they find the right home --