Country Star Stephanie Quayle Talks Riding Harley's and Horses With Her Mom

Country music singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle grew up riding horses with her mom, Eileen, who taught her how to pick herself up after getting thrown off and the value of perseverance. These days, the fearless mother-daughter duo is tackling a new adventure. Quayle, a Rebel Engine Entertainment recording artist and CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2019 inductee, is teaming up with Harley-Davidson for a series of videos about learning to ride motorcycles from her mom, a veteran Harley-Davidson Fat Boy rider.

"From Horses To Horsepower," a series of videos shot at a Harley-Davidson dealership in High Point, N.C. and on Stephanie's own Summerfield Farms outside of Greensboro, N.C., showcases Quayle's bond with her mother.

Watch the teaser here: