Taylor Swift Had Best One-Liner for Haters

The rumor that Taylor Swift doesn't write her own music has been swirling around and her fans are not happy about it. T-swift visited Jimmy Falllon on The Tonight Show and had a great one-liner for everyone spreading the rumors. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the Lover singer had the best one-liner for those who doubt her songwriting skills. Fallon asked the question what her favorite track was on her new Lover album, Taylor answered “the title track.” Then she said, "I find it funny to think about having a party for all the son gwriters on that song because it would just be me." If you follow Taylor Swift on social media you know she's posted videos of her songwriting process and has even posted about how she has produced too. So, for an easy answer, the rumor is not true - Taylor Swift writes her own music.