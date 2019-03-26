These are the Slang Terms Everyone Wants you to Stop Using...

By: The Rob + Holly Show

If you use any of the following words regularly, your family and friends want you to stop. A new survey has identified the slang terms people hate. "GOAT" standing for Greatest of all time tops the list. Bae, hangry, Gucci and ghost round out the top five most hated slang words. Other terms that made the list include totes, fleek, TFW, SMH, throw shade, turn up, clap back and thirsty. Which one of these do you use a bunch?

Will you stop because a survey tells you to?

What slang term do you use that your friends can't stand?

@RobStoneRadio

@GiddyUpHolly