Get Your Quarantine Coloring On With Tiger King

April 7, 2020
Rob and Holly
Tiger King Colored Pages
Categories: 
coronavirus

If you've finished all the episodes of Tiger King on Netflix, you're probably wondering what next. While, you're still stuck in quarantine you can still celebrate the Tiger King with coloring pages.  Thank you to Tayler Hatcher for creating the very best Tiger King inspired coloring pages.  Break out your crayons and download the pages here.  And the best thing is that they are FREE!!  Give ol' Tayler a follow on instragram and tag her in your Tiger King coloring creations!  https://www.instagram.com/tayler_texas/

Good mornin, folks! I made some #TigerKing coloring pages for y’all. You can screenshot them from my insta story, or tap the link in my bio to print, color, and enjoy --------

A post shared by Tayler Texas (@tayler_texas) on

Tags: 
Tiger King
Netflix
Coloring Pages
Corona Virus

