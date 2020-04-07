Get Your Quarantine Coloring On With Tiger King

If you've finished all the episodes of Tiger King on Netflix, you're probably wondering what next. While, you're still stuck in quarantine you can still celebrate the Tiger King with coloring pages. Thank you to Tayler Hatcher for creating the very best Tiger King inspired coloring pages. Break out your crayons and download the pages here. And the best thing is that they are FREE!! Give ol' Tayler a follow on instragram and tag her in your Tiger King coloring creations! https://www.instagram.com/tayler_texas/