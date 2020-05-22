Tito's Drink Of The Week - Strawberry MoTito

May 22, 2020
Rob and Holly
Titos Vodka Strawberry MoTito
Drink Of The Week

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This summery MoTito variation tastes like a boozy Strawberry Lime Rickey. It’s best enjoyed on a hot day near water (ocean, pool or lake will do just fine), but it'll help keep you cool no matter how you like to beat the heat.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 1 1/2 oz sparkling water
  • 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 6-10 mint leaves
  • 5 fresh strawberries, muddled

DIRECTIONS

  • Gently muddle mint leaves and strawberries in a shaker.
  • Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, sugar, fresh lime juice and ice.
  • Shake well and pour everything into a rocks glass.
  • Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig and lime slice.
Tito's Drink of the Week
Drink of the Week