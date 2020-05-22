Tito's Drink Of The Week - Strawberry MoTito
May 22, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This summery MoTito variation tastes like a boozy Strawberry Lime Rickey. It’s best enjoyed on a hot day near water (ocean, pool or lake will do just fine), but it'll help keep you cool no matter how you like to beat the heat.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 1 1/2 oz sparkling water
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 tsp sugar
- 6-10 mint leaves
- 5 fresh strawberries, muddled
DIRECTIONS
- Gently muddle mint leaves and strawberries in a shaker.
- Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, sugar, fresh lime juice and ice.
- Shake well and pour everything into a rocks glass.
- Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig and lime slice.