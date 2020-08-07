Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Peach Mule

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Peach Mule. Our sweet peach infusion gives this spicy and effervescent cocktail a summer twist.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka Peach Infusion

3 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish:

1 lime slice

1 peach slice

Directions