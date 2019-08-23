Tito's Drink Of The Week - MoTito

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's MoTito. The Tito’s Handmade Vodka twist on this minty, slightly sweet Cuban classic.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

6-10 mint leaves

2 tsp sugar

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

1 1/2 oz sparkling water

Garnish

1 lime slice

1 mint sprig

Directions