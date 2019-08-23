Tito's Drink Of The Week - MoTito
August 23, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's MoTito. The Tito’s Handmade Vodka twist on this minty, slightly sweet Cuban classic.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 6-10 mint leaves
- 2 tsp sugar
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 1/2 oz sparkling water
Garnish
- 1 lime slice
- 1 mint sprig
Directions
- Muddle mint leaves in a shaker.
- Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, sugar, fresh lime juice and ice.
- Shake well and pour everything into a rocks glass.
- Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig and lime slice.