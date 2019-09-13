Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito-Ronja

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito_Ronja.

Here's what you'll need:

6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

12 oz grapefruit soda or sparkling water

8 oz of fresh-squeezed fruit juice: 1/2 grapefruit 1 lime 1 lemon 1 orange

Splash of grenadine (use pomegranate juice for not-so-sweet alternative)

Directions: