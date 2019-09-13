Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito-Ronja

September 13, 2019
Rob and Holly
Categories: 
Drink Of The Week

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Tito_Ronja.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • 12 oz grapefruit soda or sparkling water
  • 8 oz of fresh-squeezed fruit juice:
    • 1/2 grapefruit
    • 1 lime
    • 1 lemon
    • 1 orange
  • Splash of grenadine (use pomegranate juice for not-so-sweet alternative)

Directions: 

  • Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, pitcher, or large cazuela dish over ice.
  • Stir, serve, and garish with citrus slices.
