Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito-Ronja
September 13, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito_Ronja.
Here's what you'll need:
- 6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 12 oz grapefruit soda or sparkling water
- 8 oz of fresh-squeezed fruit juice:
- 1/2 grapefruit
- 1 lime
- 1 lemon
- 1 orange
- Splash of grenadine (use pomegranate juice for not-so-sweet alternative)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, pitcher, or large cazuela dish over ice.
- Stir, serve, and garish with citrus slices.