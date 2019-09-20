Tito's Drink Of The Week - Watermelon Poptails

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Watermelon Poptails. When the sun's beaming high in the sky, grab one of our watermelon poptails to beat the heat. A boozy treat that will cool you off in no time.

Here's what you'll need:

1 cup Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 cups frozen cubed watermelon (preferably frozen overnight if making the sorbet version)

4 mint sprigs

1 pinch lime zest

2 tbsp agave nectar (or to taste)

3 limes

1 cup ice

NOTES

You can use the sweetener of your choice, simple syrup would work fine as well. Another option would be to omit any sweetener if you prefer your drinks on the less sweet side, as watermelon is fairly sweet on its own.

If you’re in a pinch for time and didn’t freeze your watermelon, you can yield similar results by using the same amount of watermelon, simply add additional ice until your drink reaches a frozen sorbet-like consistency.

DIRECTIONS