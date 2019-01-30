Too Cold to Go Out to Get Food? See Who's Delivering FREE Burgers!

By: The Rob + Holly Show

If you're able to hibernate today, you probably should. If you didn't end up stocking up on food, we have a solution for you. Wendy's wants you to have your beef and bacon too. If you order Wendy's through Door Dash this week, you can get a free Baconator sandwich with the purchase of $10 or more. You'll have to type in FREEBACONATOR at checkout. The deal is good through February 4th.

Who has the best bacon burger in your town?

