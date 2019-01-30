Too Cold to Go Out to Get Food? See Who's Delivering FREE Burgers!

January 30, 2019
If you're able to hibernate today, you probably should. If you didn't end up stocking up on food, we have a solution for you. Wendy's wants you to have your beef and bacon too. If you order Wendy's through Door Dash this week, you can get a free Baconator sandwich with the purchase of $10 or more. You'll have to type in FREEBACONATOR at checkout. The deal is good through February 4th.

