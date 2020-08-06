Walker Hayes Celebrates Daughter's First Menstruation With Cake

August 6, 2020
Walker Hayes celebrated his daughter's first period with a cake. Hayes took to Instagram on Wednesday to proudly show the red velvet cake and a group family shot.  He tagged the photo with #makepubertynotweird. 

 

Red velvet -- in honor of Lela starting her period ---- she’s a good sport #makepubertynotweird

A post shared by Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) on

 

His fans were supportive of the post saying, "Congratulations Lela!" and "I wish my dad would've been this supportive" 

