We Spent How Much Last Year on Drunk Shopping!?

By: The Rob + Holly Show

Drinking obviously lowers your inhibitions and it can also help you spend that money that's been burning a hole in your pocket. There was a survey conducted by Finder.com that found Americans spent billions of dollars making drunk purchases in 2018. A poll of over 2,000 adults found the majority admitted to drunk shopping, and 52 percent claimed their purchases were food-related. 14 percent actually booked vacations while drunk and this is unreal, but a full 10 percent admitted to buying cars! What!?

It's estimated that Americans splurged 39.4 billion dollars while under the influence of alcohol in 2018.

What's the craziest thing you've ever bought while drinking? Call us at 313-98-1999 or leave a comment on our WYCD facebook page. Thanks for listening!

@RobStoneRadio

@GiddyUpHolly