What Did a Guy Accidentally do to His GF While on Ambien?

A man says that he accidentally proposed to his girlfriend after taking 40 mg of Ambien, which is four times the recommended dosage. The unidentified man says that he had an engagement ring in his nightstand and when he woke up his girlfriend had it on her hand, the man says he didn’t remember proposing to her and didn’t plan on it for at least another year. His Facebook status was even updated to “engaged.” A New York Magazine article from 2017 reported on “Things You Did on Ambien,” some of the activities included cleaning the kitchen, building a cabinet and sending crazy text messages to people.

What's the craziest thing you've ever done that you don't remember doing?