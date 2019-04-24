What's the Latest on Disney's Star Wars Land?

April 24, 2019
Rob and Holly
actor Mark Hamill visits Galaxy's Edge, the new Star Wars-themed land

Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Disney’s “Star Wars” Land Is Nearly Done

Disney's adaptation of a galaxy far, far away is just about done in Orlando, Florida. 

Star Wars land is the latest attraction coming to Disney World and has a price tag of nearly $1 billion. 

The 14-acre attraction includes a replica of the Millenium Falcon, restaurants that will serve dishes and drinks inspired by the movie, and more. 

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is scheduled to be done on August 29, and if you're on the west coast a similar park will be opening at Disneyland opens May 31. 

 

