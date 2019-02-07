Which iPhone Apps are Secretly Recording Your Screen?

By: The Rob + Holly Show

Some Popular iPhone Apps Could Be Secretly Recording Your Screen. It's bad enough that most apps collect data about usage and your habits, then send it back to the company. But some are going as far as to record your screen in real time, according to a new report. TechCrunch says this is all happening without permission from the user and could expose sensitive data, thanks to a feature known as "session replay". And we're not talking about some obscure, low rated programs. It's taking place with some of the biggest apps, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hotels.com, Air Canada, Hollister, Expedia, and Singapore Airlines. The report points out since many privacy policies don't explicitly mention screen recording, it's difficult to know which companies are using the feature.

Are you concerned about the apps on your phone revealing sensitive data? How do you protect your privacy while using your phone?

