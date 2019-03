Today is World Sleep Day!

Here are some tips on how you can get more sleep:

1) Avoid stressful activites before bed.

2) Exercise before going to bed can help but, don't make your training too intense.

3) Avoid too much light, caffeine, alcohol at night

4) Turn off your cellphone and ipad one to two hours before you go to sleep

5) Keep a regular sleep schedule

Follow these tips and everyday can be a sleep day for you!