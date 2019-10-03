Would You Use Uber Helicopter?

Uber Helicopter? Yes, You Could Do It Uber customers in New York will soon have a new way to get to JFK Airport. The ride-sharing service is offering helicopter service to all users starting on October 7th. Until now, the Uber Copter was only available to premium users. You'll need some disposable income to afford the trip. The flight from lower Manhattan to JFK lasts about 8 minutes and will cost $200 to $225 per passenger. That includes ground transportation to or from the helipad. In upcoming years, Uber will offer a similar service in Los Angeles, Dallas and Melbourne, Australia. How early do you normally get to the airport?

