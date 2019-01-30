You can be in a Hallmark Christmas Movie!

If most of your Christmas season is spent watching Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure on the tv in the latest Hallmark movie you're going to love the latest news: Hallmark is looking for extras!

There is an open sign-up for background roles in a "Christmas romantic drama" that will air on the Hallmark channel. The film's producer, Andrew Gernhard said he won't disclose any details about the project, including the cast list. However, he has produced Lifetime's "A Very Nutty Christmas" starring Melissa Joan Hart. This means it's possible his next production will have a star or two.

Simply go to the Synthetic Cinema website to create an account. (And then click Background Sign Up) You'll be asked a variety of questions, including your height, age, and to upload a photo of yourself. After you've registered, you can "book a shoot day" to be considered for a spot.

Good Luck and we hope to see you in the next Hallmark movie!