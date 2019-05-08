Rolled Chicken Nugget Ice Cream Is Apparently A Thing

salty and sweet???? Yum But some things were never meant to go together. Like ice cream and chicken nuggets. Although one company is trying to make it a thing.

Ireland's XXI is digging it.

Three chicken nuggets are spread out on a frozen surface. Cream is added and rolled, then everything is chopped into pieces. Then it gets placed into a cup and topped with three more nuggets.

XXI Ice does have more traditional creations, using Krispy Kreme donuts for instance, They say "We turn anything we can mash into ice cream, from chocolate to McNuggets. Nothing is too far!"

What's the most unusual food you ever had?