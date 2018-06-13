All for the Animals Charity Golf Outing in Macomb this Saturday! Details in 'Hometown Rundown'

There are so many great charity events going on in your hometown, and 'Hometown Rundown' is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore. If you're involved in a charity event or fundraiser, please get a hold of us so we can support it! Email [email protected]

All for the Animals Charity Golf Outing to benefit The Devoted Barn this Saturday June 16th at Bello Woods Golf Course at 23650 23 Mile in Macomb.. Shotgun start time is 1:30p just $100 per golfer! Come out for a day of fun, laughs and of course GOLF all for the animals. Enjoy lunch, raffles, 50/50 and great prizes. For more info visit www.thedevotedbarn.org

Gray's Reef Golf Classic, Benefiting Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan on June 18th Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion. 10:30a Registration and 12:30p Shot Gun. Golf Foursome- $2,000 Individual Golfer- $500 All golfers receive: lunch on the turn, 18 holes of golf and dinner with premium open bar! To register by phone call 248-953-8123 or by e-mail: [email protected]

One Earth Writing Summer Camps at Wayne State begin in July. One Earth Writing is dedicated to helping teens build confidence while connecting with peers from different races, religions, and socioeconomic origins, in partnership with Wayne State University. For more information and to register visit www.oneearthwriting.org or call (248) 376-0406

Michigan Lupus Walk on July 28th at the Detroit Zoo at 8am. Come support this important walk! Bring the family out for a great day at the zoo for a great cause! Donate or put a team together! Here at WYCD we are supporting a co-workers niece and her fight against Lupus. For more on team Josie visit www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/team-josie

Rock the Plank Cancer Benefit Concert featuring Josh Gracin on Sat. Aug. 4th St. Peter Lutheran Church and School at 17051 24 Mile Rd, in Macomb. Come enjoy a fun filled day with arts and crafts before the big concert at 7pm with Michigan's own Josh Gracin! Proceeds to benefit New Day Foundation for Families, based in Rochester, and the ChadTough Foundation, based in Ann Arbor. For more info For more information on Rock The Plank, visit www.RockThePlank.live

Charity Golf Outing to benefit The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Building for America’s Bravest on Aug. 17th at Fox Hills at the Golden Fox Course. Scramble tee off is 8:30a with a dinner and silent auction immediately following. We are also selling raffle tickets with some great prizes!! Just $125 a golfer or $500 for a foursome and there are sponsorships available. For more info call 734-729-6200 and sign up to golf at www.golfoutingpro.com/event/carlandfranfrancavillacharitygolfoutingor or visit www.independentcarpetonewestland.com

Save the date for Autism Speaks Michigan Walk on Sept. 15th at Kensington Metropark! For more info search for them on facebook @AutismSpeaks.SEMich