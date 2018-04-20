Ariana Grande Debuts New Music Alludes to the Terrorist Attacks in Manchester

Ariana Grande is back!! The 24-year-old starting teasing new music on social media Tuesday. She tweeted a teardrop emoji followed by a message telling fans, "missed you." We missed you back girl!!!

Video of Ariana Grande - No Tears Left To Cry

After the horrific attacks in Manchester back in May of 2017, Ariana Grande sorta stepped away from the spotlight telling Billboard it's, "been a lot emotionally." She added, "It would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit."

Grande eventually made her way back into the studio working with Max Martin and Pharrell Williams who spoke to the LA Times about the singer's new lyrics. "The things that she has to say on this album, it's pretty next-level."

Fans are twitter were freaking out about the new song as well as her new look! Known for her dark locks and high pony tail, Grande debuted a low pony and blonde hair sending fans in a bit of a frenzy!

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou

ʍou ʇnohttps://t.co/8RDqtRLeC8 pic.twitter.com/wL7QYWbyrW — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 20, 2018

#NoTearsLeftToCry instantly began trending worldwide. The Dave Meyers-directed video was watched half a million times in in a quick 30 minutes. She's a force in music and a voice for this generation.

So what did you think of Ariana Grande's new song No Tears Left To Cry?