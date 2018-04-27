Avicii Died of Apparent Sucide

The music industry and EDM fans are still trying to wrap their head around the sudden death of EDM star Avicii. The Swedish Dj/Producer's family shared a statement about the musician's death. Avicii, who's real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman April 20th at the age of 28.

"He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace." They added. "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," Bergling's family said. "An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress."

The cause of Bergling’s death has not been formally announced, authorities have ruled out foul play. This story on his death is still developing.

Detroit's Mike Posner paid tribute to Avicii during his Coachella performance last weekend with a moving, acoustic version of "I Took A Pill In Ibiza." The song's most famous line mentions Avicii. I took a pill in Ibiza to show Avicii I was cool. No doubt this now has such a deeper meaning to Posner.